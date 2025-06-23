NBA star Cam Thomas hosts free basketball clinics in his hometown of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — NBA star Cam Thomas returned to his hometown of Chesapeake to bring food, fellowship and free basketball clinics to the community over the weekend.

The former Oscar Smith guard may be best known for his skills on the basketball court with the Brooklyn Nets, but he also wants to be known as someone who gives back. That’s why he organized a free community day at the River Crest Community Center.

The goal of the event is to celebrate community and youth empowerment, while also giving families an opportunity to have fun and make memories.

“No matter what season it is, I have kids looking up to me. You never want to let the kids down. The kids always look up to you no matter what you do so you always want to set the right example, be the perfect role model for them on and off the court. I think that’s what’s really a big thing for me," said Thomas.

This is the first time Thomas has hosted the event, but he says he would like to make it an annual summertime event.