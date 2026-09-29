Navy reports aircraft mishap on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy reported an aircraft mishap on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Monday night off the coast of Virginia.

The incident happened just after 6:15 pm during aircraft recovery operations.

Two aviators from Carrier Air Wing 3 ejected from their aircraft and were rescued, the Navy said.

The aviators are being evaluated aboard the ship by medical staff, according the Navy.

Four ship personnel were also injured and are being treated. One Sailor is being taken to a hospital for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

"Our immediate priority is ensuring all personnel involved receive the care and support they need. Carrier crews regularly train for emergencies and unexpected situations during flight operations, and that training enabled the crew to respond quickly and safely," the statement says.

The cause of the mishap remains under investigation. The Navy says they will share more information as it becomes available.

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