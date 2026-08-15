Two Men Injured in Overnight Shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning near the intersection of Twin Pines Road and Towne Point Road, according to Portsmouth Police.

Police said officers responded to the area at approximately 1:13 a.m. on August 15 after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment.

Police have not released information about the victims’ conditions or identified any suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under active investigation. Authorities said no additional details are available at this time.

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