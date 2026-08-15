Virginia State University lockdown lifted after Saturday morning shooting

ETTRICK, Va. — Five people are injured after a shooting near Virginia State University dormitories early Saturday morning, prompting officials to place the campus on lockdown. That has now been lifted.

According to Chesterfield Police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Virginia State University officials said the shooting occurred near the Quad Annexes. All five of the victims were transported to hospital. VSU officials said in a social media post shortly before 6 a.m. that the shooting involved multiple suspects.

Authorities have not yet released additional information about the suspects, a possible motive or whether anyone has been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are expected to provide additional information as it becomes available.

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