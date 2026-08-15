VBPD on scene of shooting near Bayside Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers are investigating a reported shooting in the 800 block of Woolard Crescent Saturday morning.

Police said officers are currently on scene regarding a reported gunshot wound. The scene remains active as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet released information about the victim’s condition or provided details about a possible suspect.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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