First Warning Forecast: A step cooler Saturday, severe storms possible Sunday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a step cooler than yesterday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. Isolated summertime storms are possible this afternoon, though most will stay dry with a 20% chance of rain. It will be humid and a light breeze out of the ENE at 5-15 mph will be present. Any storms that do form clear out by 8 PM, and dry conditions are expected overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be sunny to start, with storms developing after 4 PM. There is a risk for severe weather, particularly severe wind gusts up to 70 mph with these storms. The best chance for severe weather will be in Virginia, with lower confidence in storms making their way south into North Carolina. It will be warm, with high temperatures around 90 and winds out of the S at 10-15 mph.

Monday will feature some scattered showers and storms with partly cloudy skies and very hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach the mid 90s and heat indices will exceed 100 degrees. Tuesday looks to be more pleasant, with mainly dry conditions expected and partly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with highs around 90, before a return to the mid 90s on Thursday. Then some rain and lower temperatures move in Friday.

TROPICS:

Conditions remain quiet with just two areas of interest with a 20% chance or lower of development in the Main Development Region of the Atlantic. It's been a classic El Nino summertime setup in the tropics, with abundant wind shear eviscerating any potential tropical development.

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