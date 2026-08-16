First Warning Forecast: Warmer Sunday with severe storm chances this evening

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon, with a few showers possible during the early afternoon hours. A line of stronger storms is expected this evening after 6 PM. There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather this evening for our Virginia neighbors. Keep an eye on the radar (or the sky!) and make sure you're indoors when thunder roars. Overnight storms will continue until the early AM hours, with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow a lingering shower or storm is possible during the early AM, followed by mostly sunny conditions. A pop-up shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees. A few storms are possible during the evening/overnight as well, with that 30% chance of rain carrying through the night.

Tuesday will be very pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Mainly dry conditions are expected, with just a 10% chance of rain. Wednesday will also be nice, with high temperatures around 90 and mostly sunny skies expected.

Another round of showers and storms is expected to move in on Thursday and Friday, with showers potentially lingering into Saturday.

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