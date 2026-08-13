Dominion looks to up N.C. costs, SNAP cuts pressure food bank, Leavitt departs: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Dominion looks to up N.C. costs, SNAP cuts pressure food bank, Leavitt departs
Dominion Energy is aiming to increase monthly costs for its customers in North Carolina, according to a press release sent by the company.
The request to increase these costs will be considered by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. If this proposal is approved, then customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would see an increase of around $23.48 on their monthly bill starting on Feb. 1, 2027.
"Dominion Energy does not mark up these costs or earn a profit on fuel or purchased power. We remain focused on doing everything we can to keep bills as affordable as possible while continuing to provide safe and reliable service," the company said in a press release.
An additional $2.25 per month cost increase is being proposed by Dominion Energy in North Carolina. In total, Dominion Energy says monthly bills could increase by around $25.73 per month if their proposals are approved by the state commission. Dominion Energy encourages customers who are struggling to pay their bills to use its payment assistance and energy-saving programs. Click here to learn more.
Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) returned to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Wednesday, getting a firsthand look at what food bank leaders say is growing demand for assistance as changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program take effect.Hampton Roads food bank sees growing demand amid SNAP changes
The visit comes a little more than a year after President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 4, 2025. The sweeping tax and spending law made several changes to SNAP. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the law changes who is subject to SNAP's time-limit requirements and reduces the federal government's share of state administrative costs from 50% to 25% beginning in fiscal year 2027.
Scott, a Democrat who opposed the legislation, argues the changes are reducing access to food assistance and pushing more people toward charitable organizations that cannot replace the scale of SNAP. Foodbank President and CEO Chris Tan said there are about 100,000 fewer Virginians receiving SNAP than there were a year ago. He cautioned against assuming that decline means those households no longer need food assistance. “I would love to think that that's all people have graduated from SNAP, but that's certainly not the case,” Tan said.
Tan said the Foodbank will continue trying to meet the increased demand but stressed that charitable organizations do not have the resources to take the place of a federal nutrition program. He said the Foodbank is asking the community for help as it prepares for continued demand. He said that can include donating food or money, but also volunteering time.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of the month.Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary
“Karoline Leavitt will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Leavitt has served as White House press secretary since Trump returned to office in January 2025. Trump said Leavitt will continue to serve as one of his “top outside advisors” and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party.
Leavitt, 28, gave birth to her daughter, Viviana, in May. It was her second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Their son, Nicholas, was born in 2024. She returned from maternity leave in July.
"Since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt said in a post on social media. Trump has not named a replacement for Leavitt.
This morning's weather: More heat & humidity to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says heating up again today. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower/storm possible. Hot and humid again Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 100+.
Rain chances will increase for Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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