Dominion looks to up N.C. costs, SNAP cuts pressure food bank, Leavitt departs: Sunrise Brief

Dominion Energy is aiming to increase monthly costs for its customers in North Carolina, according to a press release sent by the company. The request to increase these costs will be considered by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. If this proposal is approved, then customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would see an increase of around $23.48 on their monthly bill starting on Feb. 1, 2027. "Dominion Energy does not mark up these costs or earn a profit on fuel or purchased power. We remain focused on doing everything we can to keep bills as affordable as possible while continuing to provide safe and reliable service," the company said in a press release. An additional $2.25 per month cost increase is being proposed by Dominion Energy in North Carolina. In total, Dominion Energy says monthly bills could increase by around $25.73 per month if their proposals are approved by the state commission. Dominion Energy encourages customers who are struggling to pay their bills to use its payment assistance and energy-saving programs. Click here to learn more.

Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) returned to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Wednesday, getting a firsthand look at what food bank leaders say is growing demand for assistance as changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program take effect. Hampton Roads food bank sees growing demand amid SNAP changes The visit comes a little more than a year after President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 4, 2025. The sweeping tax and spending law made several changes to SNAP. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the law changes who is subject to SNAP's time-limit requirements and reduces the federal government's share of state administrative costs from 50% to 25% beginning in fiscal year 2027. Scott, a Democrat who opposed the legislation, argues the changes are reducing access to food assistance and pushing more people toward charitable organizations that cannot replace the scale of SNAP. Foodbank President and CEO Chris Tan said there are about 100,000 fewer Virginians receiving SNAP than there were a year ago. He cautioned against assuming that decline means those households no longer need food assistance. “I would love to think that that's all people have graduated from SNAP, but that's certainly not the case,” Tan said. Tan said the Foodbank will continue trying to meet the increased demand but stressed that charitable organizations do not have the resources to take the place of a federal nutrition program. He said the Foodbank is asking the community for help as it prepares for continued demand. He said that can include donating food or money, but also volunteering time.