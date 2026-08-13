Defense bill targets military housing with $1.8 billion

NORFOLK, Va. — This year's defense spending bill includes $1.8 billion to build new barracks and military family housing — a response to years of documented concerns about conditions on military installations.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office published photos in 2023 showing sewage overflow and inoperable fire systems inside military barracks. At the time, lawmakers called the report embarrassing.

The bill also establishes standards for making sure issues in military housing are resolved.

Sarah Streyder, a military spouse and executive director of the Secure Families Initiative — an organization advocating for military families — said the funding is a step in the right direction.

"We certainly welcome generally speaking efforts to make improvements for families on the ground," Streyder said.

Streyder said housing quality has long been a concern within military communities.

"Issues around the quality or livability or accessibility of military housing is certainly the kind of topic that has been well known within military family circles," Streyder said.

"Military housing is kind of a thing that doesn't often get prioritized when it comes to improvements and investments and yet it is such an essential piece of the experience for military families," Streyder said.

In June, News 3 reported on the opening of new military housing called Mariner's Row in Virginia Beach, which is helping to provide peace of mind for service members.

"I can go to work knowing the house is the least of my worries," one service member said.

Another provision in the bill would expand the guarantee of housing provided to victims of domestic violence in military housing for up to 180 days — ensuring victims have a safe place to go for more than 72 hours.

Streyder said that protection is especially critical for military families.

"The ability to access and guarantee that housing protection it's just a fundamentally difference experience for military families because of that connection to our spouse's employment," Streyder said.

"A lot of folks don't have other options or places that they can go if something dangerous happens if that happens," Streyder said.

Both the House and Senate will have to pass the same version of the bill, but advocates are hopeful more protections for housing are on the way.

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