What to know as Virginia Beach City Council prepares for golf course vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a proposal to sell Virginia Beach National Golf Course to the Dragas Companies.

The developer wants to build more than 650 homes on the property while keeping a public 18-hole golf course, though part of the course would have to be reconfigured.

Nine out of 11 city council members would have to vote yes for the sale to go through.

Dragas Companies CEO Helen Dragas said the proposal is about making the most of the land.

"It's about ensuring that this public asset fulfills its potential and broadly serves all citizens," Dragas said at an earlier meeting.

WATCH: Virginia Beach City Council to decide fate of National Golf Course in Tuesday's high-stakes vote

Virginia Beach City Council to decide fate of National Golf Course in Tuesday's high-stakes vote

City Council member Joash Shulman shared his perspective on Facebook, saying the project would shift further investment in the golf course from the city to the private sector and generate new tax dollars the city could use for other things like schools and public safety.

"Ultimately, my responsibility isn't to determine which side has more Facebook comments," Shulman said.

Council member Barbara Henley has previously questioned the proposal.

"It is very likely that there's something besides the Dragas proposal that would be better," Henley said.

Virginia Beach residents filed a lawsuit to stop the sale from moving forward. In court documents filed Monday, attorneys for the city responded, saying the lawsuit would give the plaintiffs "veto power over the elected members of the Virginia Beach City Council."

Rob Valentine, a co-founder of Friends of Virginia Beach National and a frequent player at the course, said he hopes the proposal does not advance.

"It's affordable and it's just a treasure for those that have played it," Valentine said.

Valentine said he expects the council to vote against the sale, though he acknowledged that may be a long shot.

"Our expectation — a big expectation — would be that they vote no," he said.

WATCH: Federal lawsuit filed to block sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies

Federal lawsuit filed to block sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies

Valentine said he believes the lawsuit has merit and hopes the court would intervene should the sale pass.

"This is a give away, no doubt about it, and I think our federal lawsuit has merit," Valentine said.

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