Norfolk remembers Camarillo, PCU next sea trials, USS Abraham Lincoln update: Sunrise Brief

Community members in Norfolk are mourning the loss of 31-year-old entrepreneur, musician, and filmmaker Tony Camarillo.

Victim killed in Ghent shooting was Norfolk filmmaker on his way to premiere his short film at Naro theater

Jeannette Rainey, producer of the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, confirmed to News 3 that Camarillo was on his way to attend the screening of his short film when he was shot and killed in Ghent Wednesday night. "Tony was a bright light of a person. He had been with our film community just for a year, but made just the hugest impact. It's a huge loss in this network of storytellers," Rainey said.

Camarillo and his partner were co-producers on their short film "Gallery of Nightmares," which the couple entered in the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, and were supposed to attend the screening on Wednesday night.

Zachary Hines, II, a friend who met Camarillo a decade ago through the filmmaking and music community in Hampton Roads, remembered him fondly. Hines said Camarillo took great pride in being a father of his three children. "Tony was somebody who loved everybody. And I think this is an opportunity for us to be able to show love to those who were close to him; his family, his loved ones, and his children," Hines said.

As detectives continue investigating Camarillo's death, Norfolk police have identified 30-year-old Skyler R. Brock of Seaford as wanted in connection with the case.

Norfolk Police Department

Police said they believed Brock could be in the Seaford area of York County. Additional information about Brock was provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office in a social media post. Officials said he is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing around 115 pounds. Anyone with information about Brock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

