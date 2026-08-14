Norfolk remembers Camarillo, PCU next sea trials, USS Abraham Lincoln update: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Norfolk remembers Camarillo, PCU next sea trials, USS Abraham Lincoln update
Community members in Norfolk are mourning the loss of 31-year-old entrepreneur, musician, and filmmaker Tony Camarillo.Victim killed in Ghent shooting was Norfolk filmmaker on his way to premiere his short film at Naro theater
Jeannette Rainey, producer of the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, confirmed to News 3 that Camarillo was on his way to attend the screening of his short film when he was shot and killed in Ghent Wednesday night. "Tony was a bright light of a person. He had been with our film community just for a year, but made just the hugest impact. It's a huge loss in this network of storytellers," Rainey said.
Camarillo and his partner were co-producers on their short film "Gallery of Nightmares," which the couple entered in the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, and were supposed to attend the screening on Wednesday night.
Zachary Hines, II, a friend who met Camarillo a decade ago through the filmmaking and music community in Hampton Roads, remembered him fondly. Hines said Camarillo took great pride in being a father of his three children. "Tony was somebody who loved everybody. And I think this is an opportunity for us to be able to show love to those who were close to him; his family, his loved ones, and his children," Hines said.
As detectives continue investigating Camarillo's death, Norfolk police have identified 30-year-old Skyler R. Brock of Seaford as wanted in connection with the case.
Police said they believed Brock could be in the Seaford area of York County. Additional information about Brock was provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office in a social media post. Officials said he is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing around 115 pounds. Anyone with information about Brock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The future USS John F. Kennedy was spotted on the water on Wednesday as the aircraft carrier began taking part in acceptance sea trials.
“These trials will test and evaluate important ship systems and components at sea," said Todd Corillo, HII spokesperson for the Newport News Shipbuilding division. The aircraft carrier was seen on waters near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in a video taken by Brian Lockwood. In the video, a helicopter is seen flying around the bow of the future USS John F. Kennedy.
The Kennedy is set to become the Navy's newest aircraft carrier. It was initially scheduled to be ready in July 2025, but this completion date has since been delayed to 2027. A Defense Department budget document detailed how more time was needed to work on the system that stops planes when they land, as well as the system that brings missiles and bombs up to the flight deck.
“This milestone is thanks to the dedication and commitment of our incredible shipbuilders, suppliers, ship’s force crew and U.S. Navy teammates,” HII said in a social media post. “We wish them a safe and successful time at sea!”
The Pacific-based aircraft carrier USS George Washington has begun heading toward the Middle East as reports have emerged of mental health and supply issues aboard the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln.Lawmakers demand answers about deteriorating conditions aboard US warships
The Lincoln has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment has included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 260 days. Several Democratic lawmakers are pressing for accountability from the Pentagon over conditions aboard the carrier, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said were “completely misrepresented.”
A Navy official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail sensitive ship details, confirmed that the Washington was in the Strait of Malacca, which links the Pacific and Indian oceans and puts the carrier on a course to head into the Indian Ocean. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the Washington would replace the Lincoln as one of the two aircraft carriers now stationed in the Middle East.
The Lincoln originally deployed Nov. 21 from San Diego, and it arrived in the Middle East in January, ahead of the launch of the Iran war on Feb. 28. The Navy conceded that the conflict created a “highly contested environment where traditional supply hubs in the Middle East were disrupted by combat actions.” That, in turn, led to shortages and loss of mail aboard the aircraft carrier, the Navy said in a statement.
This morning's weather: Heat, humidity, and a severe storm threat to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 100+. Rain chances will increase today as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.
Highs will drop to mid and upper 80s this weekend, behind the cold front. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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