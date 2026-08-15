First Warning Forecast: Severe weather possible Sunday, damaging wind potential

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms linger across the region. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

On Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

There is a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat for most of Southside. Scattered showers and storms increase during the evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms fade early Monday morning.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s early next week. Unsettled conditions linger with almost daily chances of rain.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar