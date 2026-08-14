David's First Warning Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday with spotty rain possible

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s, still sticky.

Showers and some storms may linger tonight, as we head into your weekend, but rain and storms should NOT define the whole weekend experience.

Saturday: partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for spotty rain and highs in the mid 80s and "feels like" temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

Sunday: clouds, hazy sun with a 30% chance of showers and storms and highs around 90 degrees and "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s.

*** Some of the storms on Sunday could become strong to severe. ***

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will continue to bounce back and forth between the 80s and 90s.

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