First Warning Forecast: More heat & humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The heat and humidity ramp up to end the week. Another storm chance on Friday. Another break in the heat this weekend.

Heating up again today. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower/storm possible. Hot and humid again Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 100+.

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Rain chances will increase for Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will drop to mid and upper 80s this weekend, behind the cold front. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start next week.

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Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Cristobal has become a tropical depression over the central Atlantic about 610 miles west of the Azores. Cristobal is moving toward the northeast at 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through today. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Cristobal is forecast to dissipate later today.

Tracking a tropical wave located midway between the Lesser Antilles and the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development during the next day or so, and a tropical depression will likely form while the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Watching a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the wave moves WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

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