One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Hampton Shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Hampton, according to police.

Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call about 1:45 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Newmarket Square, right near the intersection with Jefferson Ave. and Mercury Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

While investigating the shooting, officers were notified of a second adult male victim who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a possible motive, remain under investigation by the Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through P3Tips.com.

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