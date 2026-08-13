The future USS John F. Kennedy takes part in acceptance sea trials

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The future USS John F. Kennedy was spotted on the water on Wednesday as the aircraft carrier began taking part in acceptance sea trials.

“These trials will test and evaluate important ship systems and components at sea," said Todd Corillo, HII spokesperson for the Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The aircraft carrier was seen on waters near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, according to video taken by Brian Lockwood. In the video, a helicopter is seen flying around the bow of the future USS John F. Kennedy.

The Kennedy is set to become the Navy's newest aircraft carrier. It was initially scheduled to be ready in July 2025, but this completion date has since been delayed to 2027. A Defense Department budget document detailed how more time was needed to work on the system that stops planes when they land, as well as the system that brings missiles and bombs up to the flight deck.

“This milestone is thanks to the dedication and commitment of our incredible shipbuilders, suppliers, ship’s force crew and U.S. Navy teammates,” HII said in a social media post. “We wish them a safe and successful time at sea!”

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.