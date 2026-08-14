First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and a severe storm threat to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms to end the work week. A slight break in the heat this weekend.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and a heat index to 100+. Rain chances will increase today as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.

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Highs will drop to mid and upper 80s this weekend, behind the cold front. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start next week. Highs will climb to the mid 90s on Monday with ana afternoon heat index to 105+.

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Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has continued to become less organized. This system is moving into a region of increasing upper-level winds and dry air, and the possibility of development is decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Watching a tropical wave located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the wave moves WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

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