2 victims of Texas mall shooting identified

Two of the eight victims killed when a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday have been identified.

Christian LaCour, 20, and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, were among those shot and killed, according to representatives for their families.

LaCour's sister told ABC News that her brother was working as a security guard at the mall when the shooting occurred.

"He was a really sweet kid," Brianna Smith told ABC News. I'm sad that he's gone."

A representative for Thatikonda's family told Dallas TV station WFAA that the 27-year-old was at the mall with a friend when she was shot.

The woman's body will reportedly be flown to India, where her family lives.

The identities of the other six victims killed in the shooting have not been released.

SEE MORE: 33-year-old identified as the suspect in Texas mall shooting

The gunman was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. He was killed by a police officer who happened to be in the area at the time of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. However, The Associated Press is reporting that the shooter may have held white supremacist views.

"I believe in the coming days, the public will be much better informed about why and how this happened and that will inform us as Texas leaders about next steps to take to try to prevent crimes like this from taking place in the future," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Monday.

Law enforcement reportedly located numerous weapons at the scene of the shooting, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com