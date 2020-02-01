Nathan Knight notches his 18th double-double, but William & Mary men’s hoops falls short vs. Hofstra

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – Senior Nathan Knight registered his nation’s best 18th double-double of the season with 19 points and 16 boards, but the William & Mary men’s basketball team could not overcome a hot-shooting Hofstra team falling 83-60 at Kaplan Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Pride (17-7, 8-3 CAA) shot 54.2% (32-of-59) from the field, which included 47.3% (11-of-23) from deep. Hofstra caught fire in the second half where it connected on 57.1% (16-of-28) from the field and a red-hot 62.5% (5-of-8) from 3-point range.

Leading 47-40, Hofstra used a 16-2 run to pull away midway in the second half. Desure Buie opened the spurt with a jumper before he found Tareq Coburn for a 3-pointer, and Isaac Kante scored to push the lead to 14. After a Tribe basket, the Pride reeled off nine straight as Kante had a mini 4-0 spurt, and Jalen Ray had five in a row to make it 63-42 with 11:59 remaining.

Down 5-0 early, W&M (16-8, 8-3 CAA) used a 6-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Graduate student Bryce Barnes scored back-to-back baskets before Knight finished with a dunk to make it 6-5 with 15:38 to go in the first half.

However, the Pride roared back with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Jaylen Ray split pair from the line before Eli Pemberton scored four straight and a Buie jumper made it 14-9 with 13:09 to go in the opening stanza.

The Pride’s lead ballooned to nine, but the Tribe kept chipping away until the final moments of the first half. Back-to-back triples from Tareq Coburn to end the opening stanza made it 43-33 at the break.

Individual Highlights

Senior Nathan Knight led two Tribe players in double-figures with his 18th double-double of the season on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Knight added four helpers and a block in his 29-minute effort. Graduate student Bryce Barnes was also in double-figures as he scored 11 points, grabbed six boards, an assist, and two steals. Both senior Andy Van Vliet and freshman Miguel Ayesa finished with nine points in the game.

What’s Ahead

– W&M hits the road for the CAA’s Southern road swing next weekend. The Tribe will head to Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 6,