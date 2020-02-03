Menu

Man convicted of illegally owning tiger cub that appeared in video with controversial YouTube star

Posted: 5:19 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 05:19:17-05
Photo provided by Logan Paul’s Youtube video
A Southern California man has been convicted of illegally owning a tiger cub that appeared in a video with controversial YouTube star Logan Paul.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said 33-year-old Nicholas Perkins was placed on probation for three years, ordered to pay $6,000 in fines and $52,000 in veterinary bills after the tiger was seized in November 2017.

Authorities determined the tiger’s location after being alerted to an Instagram post and a video in which Paul introduced his dog to the wild animal.

As part of his sentence, Perkins agreed to cooperate with any investigation into who bred and sold the tiger.

