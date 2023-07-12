Watch Now
3 Greyhound passengers killed when bus slams into parked semis

A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis crashed into parked commercial vehicles along an Illinois freeway early Wednesday morning.
Eric Gay/AP
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 10:08:12-04

Three people died and at least 14 had serious injuries after a Greyhound bus slammed into three commercial vehicles early Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in Highland, Illinois, the Illinois State Police said. 

The bus was westbound on Interstate 70 when it struck the vehicles parked on an exit ramp. Four of the injured passengers were taken by helicopter to a hospital. Ten others were transported by ambulance. 

Greyhound reported about 30 people were on board.

No one inside the commercial trailers was injured, police said. 

Highland, Illinois, is located about 35 miles east of downtown St. Louis. The bus was headed to St. Louis after departing Indianapolis, Greyhound said. The route was schedule No. 1675. 

The bus driver was among those injured. 

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time," Greyhound said in a statement. "We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

The freeway reopened several hours after the crash.

According to theFederal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in the last two years, there were two prior fatal crashes and 40 crashes involving injuries. 

Greyhound serves about 16 million passengers a year. 

