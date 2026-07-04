3 train cars carrying corn derail into canal in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Three train cars carrying corn derailed into the canal in downtown Richmond Friday afternoon, according to the Richmond Fire Department and CSX.

The derailment happened around 4 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets. Three cars out of the approximately 200-car train derailed into the canal. Two additional cars and two distributed power units also derailed, but remain on the tracks as of about 6 p.m.

DRONE VIDEO: 3 train cars derail into canal in Richmond

DRONE VIDEO: 3 train cars carrying corn derail into canal in Richmond

RFD is responding, with an immediate goal to stabilized the train.

All of the train's cars are carrying grain, RFD said. A CBS 6 crew on scene saw corn pouring onto the ground below from a car stopped on the track.

WTVR

No injuries have been reported, and no hazardous materials have spilled, RFD said.

Dock Street from 18th to 22nd Streets and the Capital Trail in the area are closed until further notice.

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