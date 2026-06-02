Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail route: When and where to catch the ship parade

Dozens of international tall ships along with hundreds of recreational and military vessels will sail through Hampton Roads in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary.

The Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail will take place on June 19. The fleet of ships will sail 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk.

Tall ships will begin anchoring at Lynnhaven Roads near Virginia Beach as early as June 16. The entire fleet will be anchored and available for public viewing by 4 p.m. on June 18.

On June 19, the ships will set sail at 7 a.m., beginning with the hoisting of national colors. The USCG Barque Eagle will be the first tall ship to depart at 7:35 a.m.

The Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail route timeline:

From Lynnhaven Roads anchorage to CBBT

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 8:35 a.m.

Westbound through Thimble Shoals Channel

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 9:41 a.m.

Southwest past Old Point Comfort/Fort Monroe

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 10:13 a.m.

Over the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 10:35 a.m.

North up the Elizabeth River past Lambert's Point

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 11:35 a.m.

Official Reviewing Stand at Front Street/Midtown Point

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 11:50 a.m.

Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk, proceeding to assigned berths

When the first ship is expected to pass through: 12:00 p.m.



All times are local and approximate; schedule subject to change based on conditions. Click here for updated viewing information and event details.

“The Parade of Sail is the centerpiece moment of Sail250® Virginia — and one of the most ambitious maritime undertakings this region has ever coordinated,” said Karen Scherberger, CEO/President, Sail250 Virginia. “From the breathtaking sight of the assembled fleet at anchor in Lynnhaven Roads to Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River, we are inviting the entire Hampton Roads community to line the shores, get on the water, and witness history under sail. This is a sight you will tell your grandchildren about.”

As each tall ship passes Front Street’s reviewing location along the Elizabeth River, ships will render honors by manning the yards, dipping their ensigns or following other maritime traditions.

Once the parade passes the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a flotilla of recreational boats from local yacht and boating clubs will join the tall ships. Each tall ship will be accompanied by several escort vessels. Near Town Point Park, the Escort Fleet will turn and head back down the Elizabeth River after all tall ships are berthed.

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