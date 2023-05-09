Watch Now
News

Actions

Animals killed in hog house fire in Sussex County, Va.

An undetermined number of hogs were killed and a building was damaged when a hog house caught fire on Monday afternoon in Wakefield, Virginia.
Posted at 10:13 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 22:13:56-04

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- An undetermined number of hogs were killed and a building was damaged when a Smithfield Foods hog house caught fire on Monday afternoon in Wakefield, Virginia.

"[The fire] was contained to the one hog house, it didn't spread to any others," Sussex Chief of Emergency Services Nick Sheffield said. "I can tell you it's roughly 700 hogs in any given hog house there. But I do not know the total number lost because of the fire."

Firefighters from Wakefield, Waverly, Southampton, and Surry responded to the fire.

No firefighters were hurt putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV