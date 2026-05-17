PHOTOS: Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright in rematch bout at Norfolk Scope

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Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

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