PHOTOS: Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright in rematch bout at Norfolk Scope
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR