Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

PHOTOS: Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright in rematch bout at Norfolk Scope

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.

DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-01.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-02.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-04.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-03.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-06.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-05.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-08.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-10_CROP.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-09.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-12.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-11.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-14.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-13.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-16.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-15.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-18.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-17.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-20.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-19.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-22.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-21.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-24.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-23.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-26.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-25.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-28.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-27.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-30.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-29.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-32.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-31.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-34.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Photo by: Jon Sham/WTKR

PHOTOS: Keyshawn Davis defeats Nahir Albright in rematch bout at Norfolk Scope

close-gallery
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-01.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-02.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-04.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-03.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-06.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-05.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-08.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-10_CROP.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-09.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-12.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-11.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-14.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-13.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-16.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-15.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-18.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-17.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-20.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-19.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-22.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-21.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-24.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-23.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-26.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-25.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-28.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-27.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-30.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-29.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-32.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-31.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-34.jpg
  • DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg

Share

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard.Jon Sham/WTKR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next