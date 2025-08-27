‘Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER Again’: Trump celebrates logo reversal

President Donald Trump weighed in on Cracker Barrel's decision to revert to its old logo after facing backlash for creating a logo that no longer featured "Uncle Herschel" sitting in a rocking chair. Instead, it only displayed the words "Cracker Barrel."

President Trump had been among those who expressed discontent for the revamped logo.

"Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was," the president wrote on Tuesday. "All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!"

Prior to Cracker Barrel's reversal, the White House mocked the company by saying "Go Woke, go broke."

President Trump suggested that all of the hubbub over the logo would give Cracker Barrel "a billion dollars of free publicity if they play their cards right."

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever," President Trump wrote.

President Trump added, "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

The company admitted earlier on Tuesday that it could have done a better job with unveiling the new logo.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," Cracker Barrel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Many of the restaurant's customers said they liked the nostalgic feel the old logo had.

"The biggest reason I always loved Cracker Barrel was because of the old-timey feeling it gave me. The big ole fireplace and the rockers on the front porch. All the old things handing on the walls. You take all that away and it’s just another restaurant. Sorry. Won’t be stopping there anymore," one customer wrote on the company's Facebook page.

"Sometimes old is best. Leave the logo original. The rocking chairs in front of the restaurant is the whole country feel, we sit and rock while waiting for a table sometimes. Sharper isn’t t always better. Classic will always be classic," another person wrote.

When it announced the logo change, Cracker Barrel said that most of the nostalgic features fans enjoy about the restaurant will not change.