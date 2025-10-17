Spotify collaborates with major record labels to build AI tools that prioritize artists

Spotify is joining music giants Sony, Universal Music Group and others to develop AI music products, the streaming platform announced.

Spotify said in a news release that it's investing in "artist-first AI music products," and that the partnerships will be aimed at connecting artists with fans, stamping out impersonation and fighting for copyright protections.

The music streaming platform cited features like its AI DJ and AI playlist as ways it's using the technology to further connect listeners to artists.

"All products forged through this collaboration will put artists and songwriters first," the companies said in a joint statement. "We’re committed to ensuring AI enhances artistry, creates new opportunities for the industry, and keeps artists at the center of music."

Spotify said its AI tools will not replace human artistry and they will give artists and rightsholders the choice of whether or not they want to participate in the use of those tools.

The streaming platform said it will build products that create "wholly new revenue streams for rightsholders, artists, and songwriters" to ensure they are properly compensated.

