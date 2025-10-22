Why Coca‑Cola’s cane sugar cola isn’t coming to every store yet

President Donald Trump has been touting Coca‑Cola’s plans to release versions of its classic cola made with cane sugar instead of high‑fructose corn syrup, but the rollout is hitting a snag.

According to Bloomberg, Coca‑Cola is facing supply chain issues that will limit the availability of cane‑sugar Coke. Coca‑Cola CFO John Murphy said some markets may begin receiving the updated colas in early 2026.

“It’s going to be a measured rollout,” Murphy told Bloomberg. “There is only a certain amount of cane sugar available in the United States.”

Another hurdle for Coca‑Cola is ramping up production of the glass bottles used for its cane‑sugar colas.

“If you look at the success of Mexican Coke in the United States, it’s a combination of the product and the package, and we’re very keen to offer that same combination using American cane sugar,” Murphy said.

RELATED STORY | Trump claims Coke is switching to cane sugar, but is it 'just better?'

Besides carbonated water, the leading ingredient in Coke is high‑fructose corn syrup. Coca‑Cola already sells a cane‑sugar version in select stores, but those products typically come at a higher price.

High‑fructose corn syrup is made from cornstarch but undergoes chemical processing to convert glucose into fructose.

“[Fructose] can lead to increased fat metabolism or a fat accumulation in your liver. And it also can lead to more increased fat deposits in the form of blood triglycerides,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic, previously told Scripps News. “All forms of sugar can do that, for certain. But what’s concerning is that high‑fructose corn syrup is so inexpensive, highly processed and used so widely in processed foods and beverages. I think by changing that to a better‑quality, maybe more expensive form of sugar that is less processed, the hope would be that we may see a reduction in the amount used simply because the cost is higher.”

While Zumpano wouldn’t classify Coke as a healthy drink to consume regularly — even with cane sugar — she called the change a step in the right direction.

Globally, more people are opting for zero‑sugar sodas, which contain artificial sweeteners and few calories. Coca‑Cola reported earlier this year that sales of Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar grew 9% in 2024, while sales of classic Coca‑Cola increased 2%.