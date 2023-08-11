Chesterfield mourns Fire Captain Jason Ware killed on his way to work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS (CFEMS) Captain Jason Ware was killed on his way to work Friday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS Capt. Joe Harvey confirmed.

Ware, 46, was killed in a head-on collision along the 7100 block of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County at about 6 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The crash, which happened just before the West Point Mattaponi River Bridge, remains under investigation.

The condition of the other driver has not yet been released.

Ware leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss," Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward “Loy” Senter Jr. said. "The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time."

The 20-year CFEMS veteran was assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.