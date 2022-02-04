A local streetwear designer on Coast Live
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 10:34:13-05
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Trey Baker is the owner of CovrtArtist and one of the winners of the HBCU Design Challenge. He joins us to talk about his artwork and share a few of his designs with us.
Buy from Trey's collection at www.target.com/c/black-beyond-measure.
