A tragic love story and the dark side of health care on Coast Live

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 12, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed" is a love story with a tragic ending that’s being told to prevent others from suffering the same fate. Written by David Black (an award-winning journalist, novelist, screenwriter and producer), there has never been a more honest book written about the dark side of American health care and about love that knows no boundaries, not even death. Carol Stern, joins us to tell the tragic tale and raise awareness about the health care system.

Visit https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/ for more information.

