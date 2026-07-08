AAA stresses avoiding "hot car" dangers this summer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Holly Dalby from AAA joins Coast Live to discuss the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars during summer, and how to build safe habits to ensure that tragic accidents don't happen.

Important information about hot car dangers, via noheatstroke.org.

1052 children have died in hot cars due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998.



80% of heat rise in a car occurs in the first 30 minutes.



Maximum temperatures can exceed 150°.



10 Minutes: The internal temperature can rise by 20° F, frequently reaching 99° F.

30 Minutes: Temperatures typically climb to 115° F or higher.

60 Minutes: The inside can reach a lethal 123° F to 150° F.



Children's bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adult bodies, and pets rely primarily on panting, which is highly inefficient in trapped, hot air. As the core body temperature approaches 104° F, heat exhaustion sets in; at 107° F, organs begin to fail, leading to permanent brain damage or death.

Paid for by AAA Tidewater Virginia. Visit aaa.com for more information.