ACPI argues "frivolous lawsuits" cause widespread economic harm on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Robert P. Hartwig, CPCU, explains how "frivolous lawsuits" and surges in litigation have far-reaching effects on the economy, something the ACPI (American Property Casualty Insurance Association) argues is making life more expensive for Americans.

Robert P. Hartwig is Clinical Associate Professor of Risk Management, Insurance and Finance in the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina and Director of the school’s Center for Risk and Uncertainty Management.

Dr. Hartwig serves as a media spokesperson for the property/casualty insurance industry and is quoted frequently in leading publications.

Paid for by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

For more information, visit www.apci.org.