Adopt and support overcrowded animal shelters with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Tammy Lindquist and Suzy Swims from the Norfolk SPCA join Coast Live to discuss the importance of spaying and neutering your pets to support a more healthy pet population, and show off some adorable furry friends that are available right now for adoption at the shelter!

For more information, visit the Norfolk SPCA's website at norfolkspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

