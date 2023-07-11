"Adopt, don't shop" and help fight overcrowding with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tammy Lindquist and Cara Olsen from Norfolk SPCA join Coast Live with adoptable dog Addy to discuss how overcrowding affects animals in local shelters, and why it's so important (and easy!) to adopt when finding your next furry friend.

During “Furry Friendship Days” at Norfolk SPCA, you can receive a discount on all adoptable animals! This promotion runs through September 23. Visit NorfolkSPCA.org for more information.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

