Amish & American-made pieces from Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Brandon Carter from Brandon House Furniture joins Coast Live with some beautiful hand-made pieces from his collection to discuss the value of built-to-last Amish and American-made furniture, and how customers can tailor their selections to their exact preferences for furniture that will be loved for generations.

Check out Brandon House Furniture — Home of the 100 Recliners — at 248 West Washington Street in Suffolk.

Visit brandonhousesuffolk.com for more information.

Paid for by Brandon House Furniture.