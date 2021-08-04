Watch
Coast Live

Actions

An update in music news with DJ Fountz from 92.1 the Beat on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 17:33:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 92.1 the Beat (thebeatva.com) shares the latest music news including a special honor for one of Beyonce's music videos, a new album from Drake, Michael B. Jordan's upcoming series and the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections