April & Chandler attempt a crochet project with Chesapeake Public Library on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Library Specialist Jennifer Luck with Chesapeake Public Libraries joins Coast Live with a lesson in crochet, inspired by the library's "First Stitches" program.

First Stitches is an ongoing program where attendees learn the ins and outs of crochet in weekly sessions over six weeks. Whether you are looking to learn a new hobby or develop your skills for creating handmade gifts or even a craft-based business, this series will help you get started.

Do you love supporting local businesses around the holidays? Check out the Merry Market at Chesapeake Public Library:

The Merry Market is an annual event where we kick off the holiday season and support local small businesses. The public can enjoy holiday-themed activities and shop our local vendors to get a head start on the gift-buying season. The Merry Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10-5 and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 12-4.

To find the full schedule and location information for events and activities happening at Chesapeake Public Libraries, visit chesapeakelibrary.org.