Artsy Performance Benefits Artistic Non-Profit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—T.O.R.C.H. is an acronym for Thanking Our Resident Community Heroes, and it's back with its annual benefit concert at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk.

This year, the benefactor is The Muse Writers Center, which promotes creative writing and literary arts in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and beyond.

The center's executive director and director of engagement shared on Coast what this concert, which combines The Virginia Symphony Orchestra with the talents of scholar and educator Clay Jenkinson, means for its mission.

Presented by: Virginia Arts Festival