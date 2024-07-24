Baby shower gift ideas from Mom Hint on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Mom Hint joins Coast Live with some creative and useful gift ideas for the next baby shower you attend, to help new moms on their journey through motherhood.

Paid for by:

Dream Weighted Sleep Sack - $89



Gently weighted sleep sacks for babies 0-36 months that feature an even weighted distribution from your baby's shoulders to toes to help them feel calm, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer

Made from 100% natural cotton, the sleep sacks mimic a hug and encourage self-soothing for longer stretches of sleep - and when baby sleeps, the whole family sleeps!

Visit https://dreamlandbabyco.com/ to shop

Use code MOMHINT for Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) sitewide online until July 31, 2024.

Sposie Booster Pads – starting at $14.99



Sposie Diaper Booster Pads double the life of a diaper

They are super-soft and super-absorbent pads you insert inside any diaper to instantly transform it into the ultimate overnight diaper.

The booster pads increase the diaper's absorbing capacity and stop nighttime leaks by wicking away moisture from your baby’s delicate skin, making them more comfortable and less prone to a diaper rash.

Hegen Basic Starter - Kit $60

Hegen Essential Starter Kit - $100



Feeding bottles redefined: No screw thread, Press-to-close, twist-to-open innovation that makes it incredibly easy to assemble and use.

You can even close the bottle with one hand while holding baby.

Smart anti-colic air venting system, just 4 parts for easy cleaning.

Multi-function and sustainable: comes with lids to transform feeding bottle into a storage bottle for breastmilk or snacks when baby has outgrown the feeding bottle, extending usage lifespan of bottle.

Square round shape allows for efficient stacking and nestling of bottles

Packed in a beautiful gift box that is perfect as a baby shower gift.

Visit www.hegen.us to shop

Use code MOMHINT for $5 off orders over $50 until July 31

Elvie’s Pump Double - $412.49



Give the gift of time and convenience to any soon to be new mom with Elvie’s Pump Double, a handsfree wearable pump

Perfect for baby shower gifting, the Elvie Pump Double gives the ultimate discretion, allowing moms to pump anywhere, on the go, without any wires or noise

The pump’s Smart Rhythms technology also provides the expecting mom with pumping options to suit every pumping journey and help moms maximize their milk output.

As a FemTech leader, Elvie is designing products that find female-first solutions to help moms survive and thrive in the fourth trimester and beyond.

Shop online at www.elvie.com

Rockit Baby Rocker- The Award Winning Portable Stroller Rocker- $69.95



Award-winning Rockit Sleep products are designed with portability in mind.

Introducing the Rockit Rocker – The Perfect Solution for Your Baby's Naps on the Go

Do you ever find that your baby wakes up as soon as the stroller stops moving?

The Rockit Rocker is a portable baby rocker that you can attach to your stroller.

With just a press of a button, adjust the speed and let your little one continue snoozing while the Rockit provides a gentle rocking motion.

This means you can have two free hands to enjoy lunch with friends, a cup of coffee, unload groceries, or spend quality time with another child.

Now USB rechargeable!

Available at www.rockitsleep.com and Amazon

Use code MOMHINT15 for 15% off at RockitSleep.com

To learn more, follow @momhint on Instagram and head to momhint.com.