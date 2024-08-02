Watch Now
"Backpack Blitz" organizers talk 2024 campaign to support students on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kelly Johnson, VP and Branch Manager at Southern Bank and Trust, joins Coast Live with Shereka Steele, Director of Youth Programs at ForKids, to discuss the 2024 Backpack Blitz, a back-to-school campaign from Southern Bank and News 3 that benefits ForKids through donations of backpacks and other school supplies.

According to ForKids, over 1,000 children received back-to-school supplies last year. The time has come again to help our local families.

Drop off donations until August 9th, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Drop off locations:

  • ForKids Chesapeake: 1001 Poindexter Street
  • ForKids Suffolk: 119 W. Constance Road

Items can also be dropped off at any Virginia Southern Bank location.
For those who wish to donate online instead on in-person, click here.

Presented by Southern Bank.
www.southernbank.com

