"Be the Reason" Campaign on Coast Live
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 16:15:28-04
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Psychologist Dr. Andy Kahn and young actress Miya Roberson tell us all about the "Be the Reason" Campaign. The effort is focused on kids with learning and thinking differences and how parents can support them. Visit U.org/BeTheReason for more info.
Presented by Understood.
