Beautiful modern bath and shower designs from West Shore Home on Coast Live
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 16:37:44-05
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Keeler walks us through how West Shore Home can revamp your bath and shower with stylish, easy-to-maintain designs, improving safety and accessibility while eliminating deep-rooted health risks under the surface.
Paid for by West Shore Home
757-992-8417
westshorehome.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.