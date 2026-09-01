Best Beauty Products for Fall Travel on Coast Live

Hampton Roads VA - The fall season is a great time for getaways and beauty expert Nicolette Brycki joined us with some of her beauty must haves for your carry-on.

Purdori’s Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask is designed to cocoon skin in deep hydration while enhancing its natural luminosity.

To treat your skin overnight, the dermatologist tested Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask is formulated with prebiotic complex. It helps skin feel balanced and comfortable and Orchid Stem Cell extract to help improve the appearance of smoothness and firmness.

Learn more at purdori.com

Presented by Purdori