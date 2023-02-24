Bull rider Carlos Garcia previews PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour on Coast Live
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:15:31-05
HAMPTON, Va. — Professional bull rider Carlos Garcia shares insights into his career with PBR and previews the exciting Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour coming to Hampton on February 25!
Learn more at pbr.com.
Paid for by Hampton Coliseum
hamptoncoliseum.org
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.