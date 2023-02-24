Watch Now
Bull rider Carlos Garcia previews PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour on Coast Live

Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:15:31-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Professional bull rider Carlos Garcia shares insights into his career with PBR and previews the exciting Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour coming to Hampton on February 25!

Learn more at pbr.com.

Paid for by Hampton Coliseum
hamptoncoliseum.org

