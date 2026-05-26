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Celebrating Greek culture at Newport News Greek Festival on Coast Live

Celebrating Greek culture at Newport News Greek Festival on Coast Live
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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Bobby Garofalis from the Newport News Greek Festival and the festival's dance program co-lead Dr. Chrysa Malogianni join Coast Live to share a look at the food and Greek culture celebrated at the event, and share a dance lesson with Chandler and April.

Newport News Greek Festival
May 28-31, 2026
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road, Newport News
Free Admission, free parking, and online ordering!
NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

Paid for by Newport News Greek Festival.

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