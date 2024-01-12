Celebrity hair & makeup expert Elizabeth Paschall's trending looks on Coast Live
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:03:17-05
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist Elizabeth Paschall joins Coast Live to share some professional tips to help you keep up with the latest beauty trends hitting the runway and red carpet!
Learn more at Elizabeth's website, elizabethpaschall.com.
You can follow her on Instagram @ElizabethPaschall or on Tiktok @TikTokBeautyGuru.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.