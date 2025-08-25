Chartway Promise Foundation making an impact for child cancer awareness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christine Wilson details how Chartway Promise Foundation is changing lives and bringing smiles to children, as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month—and how you can join in the effort.

Chartway Promise Foundation has many events throuhgout August-September to support their mission:



Labor Day Weekend, August 30-31 – Chartway Virginia Beach 10-Miler & 5K at the Oceanfront

Through the generosity of J&A Racing, the foundation receives a dollar donation from every race entry and then runners are invited to become Fund-Racers and fundraise for the foundation. Two Wish Reveals – one each at the race after party – with partners Hooked on Hope VB and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

– Chartway Virginia Beach 10-Miler & 5K at the Oceanfront Saturday, September 13 – Roc Solid Playset Build

Partnering with the Roc Solid Foundation to build a playset for a Promise Hero in Suffolk.

– Roc Solid Playset Build Sunday, September 28 – A Night for Hope: Roaring 20 th Anniversary Celebration at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, Virginia Beach

Cocktail party fundraiser featuring auctions, bourbon tastings, heavy hors d’oeuvres , and Promise Hero family testimonials from over the years Charity partner: Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Tickets ($150) and sponsorships (from $500-$10,000) are still available.

A Night for Hope: Monday, September 29 – 26 th Annual Swings Fore Smiles golf tournament at Broad Bay Country Club, Virginia Beach

Dream Reveal partner, Toby’s Dream Foundation There will also be a dozen past Promise Heroes from various partners in attendance.

26 Annual Swings Fore Smiles golf tournament at Broad Bay Country Club, Virginia Beach

Learn more about the Chartway Promise Foundation at chartwaypromisefoundation.org.

