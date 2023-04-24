Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Chef Matthew May lemon brown butter-seared halibut on Coast Live

Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:01:52-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May brings his Teaching Kitchen to the set of Coast Live, and walks April through a delicious recipe for lemon brown butter-seared halibut, with pan-roasted heirloom grape tomatoes and garlic—explaining the science behind each step of the process!

You can win a signed copy of “Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen: Better Living Through Food and Science.” This 200-page, full color cookbook is full of science-packed recipes, ingredient conversion charts, temperature charts, sanitation and food safety information, and much more! Enter to win now at wtkr.com/contests!

Learn more at matthewmay.org!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV