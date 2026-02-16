Chef Patrick brings St. Patrick's Day-themed food and drink to Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live with refreshing selections perfect for a St. Patrick's Day gathering: an Emerald Isle Pasta Salad and a Lucky Penguin Irish Coffee cocktail.

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT! EMERALD ISLE PASTA SALAD OFFERS FRESH OLD COUNTRY FLAVORS

This Emerald Isle Pasta Salad is the kind of dish that feels lovingly homemade, yet comes together with remarkable ease. The dish captures the spirit of a countryside picnic without demanding hours in the kitchen.

It’s creamy, comforting, and fresh all at once, an ideal balance for busy cooks who still want to bring something special to the table. The flavor profile takes gentle inspiration from the Emerald Isle.

Sweet green peas and crisp scallions bring a classic Irish garden note, while sharp white cheddar adds that unmistakable tangy richness that Irish dairy is celebrated for.

The creamy mustard-herb dressing ties everything together, delivering a lively blend of tang, freshness, and subtle warmth. Dill, parsley, and chives provide a soft herbal lift, while lemon juice brightens the entire dish so it feels light and lively rather than heavy.

Texture plays just as important a role as flavor. Tender cheese tortellini provide the hearty, comforting base, contrasted by pops of sweetness from the peas and the gentle bite of scallions. Each forkful is creamy, savory, and just a little bit zesty; simple, satisfying, and incredibly approachable.

This salad shines in countless settings. Serve it chilled as a potluck favorite, pack it for picnics, or present it as a make-ahead side for gatherings and holiday spreads.

It pairs beautifully with grilled meats, smoked salmon, roasted chicken, or a simple green salad. It also works as a light lunch all on its own, making weekday meals feel just a little more special.

Effortless to prepare and easy to love, this pasta salad delivers cozy comfort with a fresh Irish twist.

Here’s how I make it:



Prepare the creamy mustard-herb sauce by adding 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon dried dill, 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, and 1/4 teaspoon dried chives and whisk to combine. Set aside for 15 minutes for flavors to meld.

In a large bowl, combine 5 cups prepared, cooled cheese tortellini (about 20 ounces), 1 cup thawed frozen peas, 4 thinly sliced scallions, 3/4 cup sharp white cheddar cut into small cubes, and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Add sauce and toss to thoroughly combine. Refrigerate at least an hour.

Serves 4-6 as a side dish, or 3-4 as light lunches.

RAISE A GLASS —THE LUCKY PENGUIN IS AN ICY, FUN TAKE ON THE IRISH COFFEE

The Lucky Penguin is proof that Irish coffee doesn’t have to be hot to be comforting.

This chilled, batchable cocktail takes everything we love about the classic, coffee, whiskey, sugar, and cream. and gives it an icy, easygoing twist perfect for warm evenings, casual gatherings, or anytime you want something a little indulgent without a lot of effort.

The magic begins with strong, freshly brewed coffee sweetened while it’s still hot so the sugar melts seamlessly into the base. A whisper of cinnamon adds a subtle surprise, the kind of gentle warmth that makes people pause and wonder what makes the drink taste so complete.

Once cooled, the coffee is combined with Irish whiskey and a touch of milk or cream, then chilled until ready to pour. That’s it. No shaking, no complicated steps, no last-minute fussing when guests arrive.

Served over ice, the Lucky Penguin is smooth, lightly sweet, and wonderfully refreshing. It feels rich and cozy, yet crisp and easy to sip. A small cloud of whipped cream on top transforms it into a true treat, turning a simple cocktail into something that feels a bit celebratory.

One of the best things about the Lucky Penguin is how versatile it is. It works beautifully as an after-dinner drink, a relaxed brunch cocktail, or a make-ahead party pitcher waiting in the refrigerator.

Pour it over ice for guests, bring a tray out to the patio, or enjoy a quiet glass at the end of the evening. However you serve it, this frosty take on Irish coffee delivers comfort, simplicity, and just the right touch of fun.

Here’s how I make it:



Brew 1 cup of strong coffee, and while it is still hot, stir in 2 heaping tablespoons granulated sugar and a generous pinch of ground cinnamon. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved and let cool to room temperature.

Add the cooled coffee to a pitcher with 3 or 4 ounces whiskey (we prefer Virginia whiskey) and 3 or 4 ounces whole milk or heavy cream. Stir well.

To serve, fill two tall glasses with ice and fill equally with prepared cocktail. Top off with a spoonful of whipped cream.

Yields 2 servings

This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled to make a batch cocktail that will last up to 3 days refrigerated.

EAT, DRINK + DO: EAT GOOD AND DO GOOD AT Easterseals’ Chef Fest

We’re excited for Chef Fest, a premier culinary event showcasing gourmet dishes from a dozen-plus top chefs across Coastal Virginia. The evening includes tastings, wine, spirits, music, and a silent and live auction.

Chef Fest is a fundraiser to support Culinary Connections, an Easterseals PORT Health program designed to empower individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges through the power of cooking.

The event takes place Wednesday, March 25 at Town Point Club in downtown Norfolk. Tickets are on sale now. Funds raised helps provide Culinary Connections with vital resources, culinary training, and opportunities that foster independence and confidence for program participants.

At Chef Fest, look for a variety of gourmet dishes, small bites, desserts, craft cocktails, fine wines, and premium spirits. Chefs compete for several awards from both community and professional judges.

More, www.EastersealsPort.com/chef-fest-2026.

